Did Drake Diss Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian On Middle Of The Ocean?

Erm, did Drake really just throw shade at Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, in his new track? Well, we know the rapper is no stranger to throwing out a diss or two in his music, and he's certainly taken aim at plenty of people in his lyrics over the years.

Fans were whipped into a frenzy back in 2013 when they suspected the former "Degrassi: The Next Generation" star may have taken shots as The Weeknd, who he'd collaborated with in the past, via the track, "5 AM in Toronto." "I show love, never get the same outta n****s/Guess it's funny how money can make change outta n****s for real/Some nobody started feelin' himself/A couple somebodies started killin' themselves," he states on the song, per Genius, which had many, including MTV News, speculating he may have been referring to hard feelings after The Weeknd didn't sign to his label, OVO Sounds

That same year, speculation was rife Drake dissed another famous face, that time Kendrick Lamar. "F**k any n***a that's talking that s**t just to get a reaction/F**k going platinum, I looked at my wrist and it's already platinum/I am the kid with the motormouth, I am the one you should worry 'bout," he rapped on "The Language," per Genius, which Complex speculated was a clap back Kendrick Lamar's rap on the Big Sean song "Control."

And now? Well, it looks like Ohanian may now be joining the ranks of those receiving a diss in a song from Drake.