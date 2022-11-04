Beyoncé And Jay-Z Finally Unveil Their Spot-On Family Halloween Costumes

If there's one thing Beyoncé fans look forward to year after year, it's the spooky season so we can see her kill it once again with her Halloween costume. The "BREAK MY SOUL" hitmaker has served up some epic dress ups over the years, proving she loves to go all out for the scary holiday.

Case and point? In 2017 when the superstar donned a short bob wig to dress up as Phoni Braxton, her version of "Unbreak My Heart" hitmaker Toni Braxton. The dress-up even got the approval of the singer herself, as she shared snaps of Beyoncé in costume on Twitter and wrote, "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween[.] Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS!" But don't think Queen Bey is all about the solo costumes. Oh no. On multiple occasions she's also got her family in on the action, including in 2016 when the superstar and her crew dressed up as Salt-N-Pepa. Daughter Blue Ivy, her husband Jay-Z, and even her mom, Tina Lawson, all got in on the action, with the star showing off their fun night on Instagram.

So, which pop culture character did Beyoncé go for in 2022? Well, we have Instagram to thank again for showing us the star's latest iconic costume.