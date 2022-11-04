Drake And 21 Savage's Major Distribution Has Harry Styles And Bad Bunny Fans Losing It

Drake just named dropped two of the world's biggest artists and fans are going crazy. There's absolutely no question or denying the fact that Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are dominating the music scene right now. The Puerto Rican superstar's fourth studio album "Un Verano Sin Ti" spent plenty of time atop the Billboard 200 chart, and although Bad Bunny was already internationally known, the project launched him to all-new heights. In addition, the "Moscow Mule" singer had one of the highest-grossing tours in history, bringing in over $232 million from 21 sold-out stadiums, according to Remezcla.

Another major artist right now is Harry Styles. In April, the pop singer released his single "As It Was" and it took the music charts by storm. The song spent 15 weeks at No. 1, nearly breaking an all-new Billboard record, per NPR. Styles is also currently on his "Love On Tour 2022," selling out 15 shows at Madison Square Garden. "It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York," he said (via CBS News).

Bad Bunny and Styles have broken all types of streaming records, performed in front of thousands of people, appeared in movies, and truly accomplished so much. However, fans are more excited about the fact that Drake gave them a shout-out in his latest project.