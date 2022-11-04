Drake And 21 Savage's Major Distribution Has Harry Styles And Bad Bunny Fans Losing It
Drake just named dropped two of the world's biggest artists and fans are going crazy. There's absolutely no question or denying the fact that Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are dominating the music scene right now. The Puerto Rican superstar's fourth studio album "Un Verano Sin Ti" spent plenty of time atop the Billboard 200 chart, and although Bad Bunny was already internationally known, the project launched him to all-new heights. In addition, the "Moscow Mule" singer had one of the highest-grossing tours in history, bringing in over $232 million from 21 sold-out stadiums, according to Remezcla.
Another major artist right now is Harry Styles. In April, the pop singer released his single "As It Was" and it took the music charts by storm. The song spent 15 weeks at No. 1, nearly breaking an all-new Billboard record, per NPR. Styles is also currently on his "Love On Tour 2022," selling out 15 shows at Madison Square Garden. "It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York," he said (via CBS News).
Bad Bunny and Styles have broken all types of streaming records, performed in front of thousands of people, appeared in movies, and truly accomplished so much. However, fans are more excited about the fact that Drake gave them a shout-out in his latest project.
Drake and 21 Savage call out Bad Bunny and Harry Styles on new album
Drake and 21 Savage just released a joint-album titled "Her Loss" and it's already a hit. The project is packed with 16 songs and while everyone is already writing down the best Instagram captions to post, fans were shocked to hear both Drake and 21 Savage pay homage to two of the biggest artists out right now. "Major distribution, labels call me / Bad Bunny numbers, it's a robbery," Drake raps on "Major Distribution." Meanwhile in the second verse, 21 Savage follows up and calls out Harry Styles in a similar bar. "Major distribution, labels callin' / Harry Styles numbers, it's a robbery," he raps.
Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement. "Drake and 21 savage knowing who harry and bad bunny are got my head spinning," one user wrote on Twitter. "Drake talking about bad bunny got me cheesing unnecessarily hard like these really my favs," another wrote. One fan joked about how odd it was to hear the One Direction singer get name-dropped. "Never thought i would hear harry styles name on a drake x 21 savage song," they tweeted.
Although hundreds of people were stunned, Drake and Bad Bunny are no strangers to each other. The two collaborated back in 2018 on the smash hit record, "Mia" as the Puerto Rican artist was beginning to take off.