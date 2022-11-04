Selena Gomez Admits The Positive Outcome Of Breakup With Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were one of Hollywood's leading couples once upon a time. The pair first met back in 2011 and spent more than five years in an on-again-off-again relationship. Although their romance started off as pure bliss, things between the two got really messy really fast. In 2015, Gomez and Bieber experienced their first public breakup. During that period of their separation, the "Peaches" singer was seen taking Hailey Baldwin — who happens to be Bieber's wife now — on a dinner date, according to Us Weekly.
Not long after, Bieber and Gomez reunited in November 2017 and decided to give love another shot. However, their rekindled romance was short-lived after they made the final decision to part ways once again only a year into reconciling. The singers have both shed light on their tumultuous relationship over the years and how it negatively affected their lives. "In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless," Bieber told Zane Lowe in reference to Gomez.
The "Lose You to Love Me" artist shared with Hollywood Life how her chaotic romance with Bieber actually opened her eyes to what she's no longer willing to accept in future relationships. "I don't tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way," she told the outlet. As heartbreaking as it was to witness the two Hollywood stars go through several emotional breakups, Gomez is finally speaking up about the positive side to it all.
Selena Gomez says she needed to experience a difficult breakup
Selena Gomez is getting candid in her newly released documentary "Selena Gomez: "My Mind & Me." The "Hands to Myself" singer detailed how traumatized she was by the media and fans who had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that she and Justin Bieber were no longer an item. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of," she said (via the New York Post). Gomez explained that she was finally able to move past it and start living her life again. "I wasn't afraid anymore," she added.
Everyone witnessed the rise and downfall of Gomez and Bieber's relationship. And, although it was devastating for those involved, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star believes it needed to happen in such a drastic manner for her to fully heal."I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing," Gomez said in her documentary. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me."
Bieber went on to marry Hailey Baldwin in 2018, just a few months after he and the "Only Murders in the Building" actor broke it off for the last time, per Glamour. For years, many believed that Baldwin and Gomez had some underlining issues with each other, but the ladies recently shocked the internet after they posed together for now-viral photos at a Los Angeles event.