Selena Gomez Admits The Positive Outcome Of Breakup With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were one of Hollywood's leading couples once upon a time. The pair first met back in 2011 and spent more than five years in an on-again-off-again relationship. Although their romance started off as pure bliss, things between the two got really messy really fast. In 2015, Gomez and Bieber experienced their first public breakup. During that period of their separation, the "Peaches" singer was seen taking Hailey Baldwin — who happens to be Bieber's wife now — on a dinner date, according to Us Weekly.

Not long after, Bieber and Gomez reunited in November 2017 and decided to give love another shot. However, their rekindled romance was short-lived after they made the final decision to part ways once again only a year into reconciling. The singers have both shed light on their tumultuous relationship over the years and how it negatively affected their lives. "In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless," Bieber told Zane Lowe in reference to Gomez.

The "Lose You to Love Me" artist shared with Hollywood Life how her chaotic romance with Bieber actually opened her eyes to what she's no longer willing to accept in future relationships. "I don't tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way," she told the outlet. As heartbreaking as it was to witness the two Hollywood stars go through several emotional breakups, Gomez is finally speaking up about the positive side to it all.