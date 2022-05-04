Justin Bieber Shares A Heartbreaking Admission About His Marriage

Before marrying Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Justin Bieber was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The singer first stepped onto the music scene in 2009 with his hit "One Time." Since then, he's had a loyal fan base, and he currently boasts an Instagram following of over 233 million. Yep, people love the Biebs. The singer broke hearts in July 2018 when he announced his engagement to model Hailey. "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he wrote in an Instagram post as he gushed over his bride-to-be.

The pair moved things at warped speed, and got married in a New York City courthouse in September of 2018, per Us Weekly, though Hailey initially denied it. In September 2019, Justin and Hailey wed again in front of friends and family at a stunning ceremony in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, per People. Of course, they had a star-studded guest list that included the likes of Kylie Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Usher. "Looking forward to forever with you," Justin wrote in an Instagram that included a few shots from the wedding.

Since he got married, Justin hasn't shied away from showering his wife with love on social media. "How r u real, and why did you decide i was worthy to be your husband I'm shook everyday love u baby," he wrote in November 2021. But, with all of the good comes a little bad.