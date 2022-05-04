Justin Bieber Shares A Heartbreaking Admission About His Marriage
Before marrying Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Justin Bieber was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The singer first stepped onto the music scene in 2009 with his hit "One Time." Since then, he's had a loyal fan base, and he currently boasts an Instagram following of over 233 million. Yep, people love the Biebs. The singer broke hearts in July 2018 when he announced his engagement to model Hailey. "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he wrote in an Instagram post as he gushed over his bride-to-be.
The pair moved things at warped speed, and got married in a New York City courthouse in September of 2018, per Us Weekly, though Hailey initially denied it. In September 2019, Justin and Hailey wed again in front of friends and family at a stunning ceremony in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, per People. Of course, they had a star-studded guest list that included the likes of Kylie Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Usher. "Looking forward to forever with you," Justin wrote in an Instagram that included a few shots from the wedding.
Since he got married, Justin hasn't shied away from showering his wife with love on social media. "How r u real, and why did you decide i was worthy to be your husband I'm shook everyday love u baby," he wrote in November 2021. But, with all of the good comes a little bad.
Justin Bieber talks about his 'emotional breakdown'
Justin Bieber is getting honest about his marriage. The singer got incredibly candid while speaking to Apple Music's Ebro Darden. When the topic of marriage and wife Hailey Bieber came up, the "Yummy" singer didn't hold anything back. "It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," he said.
Justin continued, calling himself a little bit of a "hypocrite" for feeling that way. "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing, and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were," he said. "And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances." Luckily, the singer was able to turn to his faith, which helped him in many ways. "My relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself," he shared, adding that God "just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves," and that helped change his perspective on things.
This is not the first time that Justin or Hailey have been vulnerable about the struggles that come with marriage. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Hailey noted that "marriage is very hard," which is why she and Justin chose to meet with a marriage counselor. We've got to applaud them for being so open.