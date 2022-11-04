Taylor Swift Announces Her Eras Tour Will Be Even Bigger Than Before

Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnight," is set to become one of the singer's most successful projects yet. The album — which was released on October 21 — sold more than 1.5 million units, according to Billboard. Per the outlet, the release of "Midnights" marks the largest first-week sales for an album since Swift's "Reputation" record in 2017. In addition to being the No. 1 album in the country, Swift currently holds the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Hours after the album was dropped, the "Anti-Hero" singer surprised fans by releasing the "3 am tracks." She tweeted, "I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour." Swift added, "However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13."

The Pennsylvania native is now providing fans with another way to experience the "magic" of her latest album with a tour that is set to be even bigger than fans originally expected.