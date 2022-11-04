Billy McFarland Finally Apologizes For His Role In Disastrous Fyre Festival

In his first post-prison interview, Billy McFarland finally apologized for the Fyre Festival disaster on "Good Morning America." "I need to apologize. And that is the first and the last thing that needs to be done. I let people down," he said. He poignantly reflected, "How do I call them now and look them in the eye when I let them down? I just really should've canceled everything and stopped lying."

By way of explanation for his actions, McFarland said it sort of came down to a pride issue. "I was wrong. And I was so driven by this desperate desire to prove people right ... I think I was just so insecure that I thought the only way to prove myself to them was to succeed. That led me down just this terrible path of bad decisions."

As for what he'll do with the rest of his life, in addition to paying back all of the people he reportedly owes money, McFarland told The New York Times that he's considering a new career in tech. "Tech is more open. And the way I failed is totally wrong, but in a certain sense, failure is OK in entrepreneurship," he said.