The Truth About Billy McFarland's Early Release From Prison

Much like the rest of society, our obsession with scammers like Anna Delvey and the Tindler Swindler shows no sign of stopping any time soon. True crime is in officially in its scam era. So, while we wait for the next Netflix docuseries or Hulu adaptation to drop, let's check in with one of this cultural moment's OG con-men, Billy McFarland, who has just been granted early release from federal prison.

McFarland's Fyre Festival debacle was one of the few times when the phrase "epic fail" is really the only appropriate description. The disastrous — and expensive — festival was billed as a luxurious weekend in the Caribbean where attendees would eat gourmet food and party with the likes of Kendall Jenner. Instead, they got FEMA tents and damp cheese sandwiches, with neither music acts nor Jenner anywhere in the vicinity. Everyone lucky enough not to have bought a ticket to the festival watched the drama unfold first on social media, and then on two documentaries that chronicled the scam, one on Hulu and the other on Netflix.

In 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of wire fraud related to the failed festival, according to NPR. But less than four years later, he has been released.