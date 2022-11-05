What's Really Going On With Alba Baptista And Chris Evans?

Chris Evans is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's hottest stars. The actor was even rumored to be People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, but that title was ultimately given to Paul Rudd. Nonetheless, Evans has still maintained a healthy dating history. Evans — who stars in the Netflix film "The Gray Man" — recently opened up about his personal life and suggested that he was keen on finding a life partner.

"Maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he said during an interview with Shondaland. "In terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," Evans continued. "Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it's that."

And while Evans has not explicitly revealed whether he's dating anyone, the Boston native was recently linked to "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista. According to JustJared, the two first sparked dating rumors in 2021. However, it now seems as if Evans is dropping another hint about his alleged relationship.