Chris Evans' Latest Comment About His Love Life Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

When it comes to picking celebrity crushes, you need not look any further than Hollywood's multitude of men named Chris. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans — you could fill up every slot on your hall pass (and still have to leave behind Chris Pine).

Of course, the first two are happily married. As Us Weekly recapped, Hemsworth married Elsa Pataky, a Spanish model, in 2010, and the pair now shares three kids together. Pratt, meanwhile, reportedly connected with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2018, and they have since tied the knot as well, according to PopSugar.

Evans, however, remains a bachelor, although Cosmopolitan documented his myriad connections to stars like Sandra Bullock, Jenny Slate, and Lily Collins. Most notably, he dated Jessica Biel for five years (beginning all the way back in 2001), and even discussed the possibility of marriage with her. While that relationship didn't work out, marriage is once again on Evans' mind, and fans are reacting... about how you'd expect.