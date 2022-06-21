Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Glimpse Of Second Child With Chris Pratt

Upon their first meeting in 2018, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt quickly embarked on a whirlwind romance. The "Jurassic World" actor, who is famously (and sometimes controversially) a Christian, met his future wife Schwarzenegger at church. He told Extra, "It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met." After months of speculation, Pratt and Katherine went Instagram official in December 2018 and got engaged in January 2019.

Before popping the question, Pratt decided to go the traditional route of asking Schwarzenegger's father for her hand in marriage. Of course, her father is fellow action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold has a close relationship with Pratt, with Katherine recently posting a photo of them smoking cigars together for Father's Day. She captioned the photo, "My guys! Happy Father's Day to my wonderful dad/fun filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband. I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both!"

Katherine and Pratt have welcomed two daughters so far: Lyla Marie in 2020, and Eloise Christina in 2022. Upon Eloise's arrival, the couple posted a joint statement on Instagram, writing, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter ... We feel beyond blessed and grateful." The happy parents kept things private for the first month, but now they're finally ready to share Eloise with the world ... with a catch.