Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Glimpse Of Second Child With Chris Pratt
Upon their first meeting in 2018, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt quickly embarked on a whirlwind romance. The "Jurassic World" actor, who is famously (and sometimes controversially) a Christian, met his future wife Schwarzenegger at church. He told Extra, "It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met." After months of speculation, Pratt and Katherine went Instagram official in December 2018 and got engaged in January 2019.
Before popping the question, Pratt decided to go the traditional route of asking Schwarzenegger's father for her hand in marriage. Of course, her father is fellow action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold has a close relationship with Pratt, with Katherine recently posting a photo of them smoking cigars together for Father's Day. She captioned the photo, "My guys! Happy Father's Day to my wonderful dad/fun filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband. I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both!"
Katherine and Pratt have welcomed two daughters so far: Lyla Marie in 2020, and Eloise Christina in 2022. Upon Eloise's arrival, the couple posted a joint statement on Instagram, writing, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter ... We feel beyond blessed and grateful." The happy parents kept things private for the first month, but now they're finally ready to share Eloise with the world ... with a catch.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt still aren't showing their daughter's face
On Sunday, June 19, Katherine Schwarzenegger posted a photo dump of life since welcoming Eloise Christina. Along with some at-home snaps and a picture of Chris Pratt from the back, two of the photos show glimpses of Eloise: one of her hand, and another shot of her legs. There's also a photo of their eldest daughter Lyla's hand.
Schwarzenegger previously opened up about keeping her children off social media, telling TODAY's Hoda Kotb in 2021, "I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible." As the couple has likely said many times in church, Amen! As mommy vloggers and family YouTube channels often go too far sharing their children's privacy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt's attitude about kids on social media is more than refreshing.
The famous couple isn't the only one to leave their kids out of the spotlight. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have spoken out against paparazzi snapping their children, and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have also decided against posting photos of their kids. Even if they're keeping it to themselves, we wish the new parents plenty of happy memories with their second daughter!