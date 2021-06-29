The Real Reason Eva Mendes Doesn't Let Ryan Gosling Near Her Instagram Account

In Hollywood, there are arguably two types of celebrity couples: The ones who invite the world into the lives and the ones who don't. The latter includes stars like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, and Emma Stone and Dave McCary. But one couple who makes hiding their relationship look easy is Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. In fact, the pair is so secret that we often forget they're an item and have two daughters together.

The actors started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines," according to Insider, and have been together ever since. However, you won't know it based on how rarely they're seen together. It seems that's how they want it, since sources told Us Weekly in 2018 that Gosling "wants to keep his private life out of the public's reach." They aded, "You're not going to see them out on the town or hanging with other celebrities very often."

Over the years, they've also remained tight-lipped regarding intimate details about their relationship and family life during interviews. And they don't share photos of each other (or their kids) on social media. Now, Mendes has revealed why she doesn't let her partner near her Instagram account. Scroll down to find out why.