Inside Aaron Carter's Relationship With His Twin Sister Angel

Aaron Carter has tragically died at the age of 34. On November 5, the former pop sensation was discovered dead at his home in Lancaster, California, per TMZ. Numerous insiders told the outlet that his body was located in a bathtub. According to law enforcement, a 911 call revealed a male's drowning. At this point, there has been no evidence of foul play. However, there is an ongoing investigation into the details of Carter's death.

Carter is survived by his twin sister Angel Carter, who he famously feuded with at times throughout the years. The Carters have had their share of dark family drama, with Aaron and Angel's heated relationship being no exception. As reported by E! News in 2019, Aaron's brother Nick Carter and his sister Angel filed a restraining order against him. In a tweet, Nick explained the reasoning, alleging, "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to protect ourselves and our family."

Sadly, Angel made similar allegations — which was incredibly sad given what their relationship once was.