Inside Aaron Carter's Relationship With His Twin Sister Angel
Aaron Carter has tragically died at the age of 34. On November 5, the former pop sensation was discovered dead at his home in Lancaster, California, per TMZ. Numerous insiders told the outlet that his body was located in a bathtub. According to law enforcement, a 911 call revealed a male's drowning. At this point, there has been no evidence of foul play. However, there is an ongoing investigation into the details of Carter's death.
Carter is survived by his twin sister Angel Carter, who he famously feuded with at times throughout the years. The Carters have had their share of dark family drama, with Aaron and Angel's heated relationship being no exception. As reported by E! News in 2019, Aaron's brother Nick Carter and his sister Angel filed a restraining order against him. In a tweet, Nick explained the reasoning, alleging, "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to protect ourselves and our family."
Sadly, Angel made similar allegations — which was incredibly sad given what their relationship once was.
Details on Aaron Carter and Angel's court drama
Prior to Aaron Carter's death, he and his twin sister Angel were estranged. According to E! News, Angel claimed Aaron had threatened harm against her husband Corey Conrad and their daughter Harper during a phone call on September 5, 2019. Allegedly, Aaron told her, "I have people that would come and harm you." Aaron then fired back regarding the restraining order on his Instagram Story (via People), writing, "I My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women."
In 2021, Aaron broke up with his girlfriend Melanie Martin, who he shared his son Prince with. Announcing the news on Twitter, he seemed to blame Angel for the split, adding, "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family." However, it wasn't always bad between the two — Aaron even walked Angel down the aisle at her wedding in 2014, and Laguna Beach's Alex Murrel shared a heartwarming snap of the pair on the dance floor.
At the time of this writing, Angel has not made a public statement about Aaron's tragic death.