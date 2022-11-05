The Tragic Death Of Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. According to TMZ, the musician was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. Law enforcement officials on the scene report that they received a call early on the morning of November 5th after Carter's body was found in his bathtub. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence or information that suggests foul play, even though an investigation is ongoing.
The truth about Aaron's relationship with his family, and particularly with his brother Nick Carter, is one that fans have always been interested in. Both Carter brothers were introduced to fame back in the '90s when Nick was a member of The Backstreet Boys. Aaron appeared as the opening act for the boy band in Berlin at the tender age of 9 back in 1997, according to the Huffington Post. Aaron went on to become a major chart topper with hits such as "Crush On You," "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy." He also dated the likes of Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, as detailed by Ranker.
For a lot of Aaron's friends, it seems like his sudden death is both a surprise and not a surprise, given some of the circumstances ins his life.
Aaron Carter sparked some concern among friends and fans with his behavior
For anyone who has been paying attention to Aaron Carter in recent years, they will know that his life has taken one sad turn after another. Back in September, he went back in rehab after he lost custody of his son, Prince. In April, he also debuted a dramatic new look that made him completely unrecognizable. Many of Carter's fans had to do a double take when he shaved his head. He also got a giant butterfly tattoo on his face to honor his later sister Leslie after she died of a drug overdose back in 2012, according to People.
Following the news of Carter's death, Adam22 of No Jumper wrote on Twitter, "RIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morning." He further added, "I just interviewed him a couple weeks ago and it was pretty clear he wasn't in a great place. He was a good guy despite all the demons he was battling. I'm sad to see him go."