The Tragic Death Of Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. According to TMZ, the musician was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. Law enforcement officials on the scene report that they received a call early on the morning of November 5th after Carter's body was found in his bathtub. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence or information that suggests foul play, even though an investigation is ongoing.

The truth about Aaron's relationship with his family, and particularly with his brother Nick Carter, is one that fans have always been interested in. Both Carter brothers were introduced to fame back in the '90s when Nick was a member of The Backstreet Boys. Aaron appeared as the opening act for the boy band in Berlin at the tender age of 9 back in 1997, according to the Huffington Post. Aaron went on to become a major chart topper with hits such as "Crush On You," "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy." He also dated the likes of Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, as detailed by Ranker.

For a lot of Aaron's friends, it seems like his sudden death is both a surprise and not a surprise, given some of the circumstances ins his life.