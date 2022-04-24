Aaron Carter's Dramatic New Look Makes Him Completely Unrecognizable

Aaron Carter was initially iffy about such a drastic change. He explained on Instagram, "Shaved my head and I wasn't entirely sure how i would like it? But I love it!!!" He admitted he "literally thought [his] head would look more awkward" and threw in a "lol!!" for good measure. But before you go and criticize his newly shaved head, he doesn't care. He added, "F**k what anyone thinks ... I LOVE IT!" He must really love it, if he said so twice.

However, it seems like he anticipated the worst reaction without good reason — as most comments skew positive. One person wrote, "Mr. cleaned it. Nice," while another said, "It take confidence to do this good job brother." Someone else joked Aaron may have a celeb doppelgänger in Travis Barker, commenting, "thought kourtney posted this [of] Travis." Hey, they do have the shaved-head-tattooed-face look in common! As for why he opted for the look, Aaron matter-of-factly explained, "My last haircut was trash and I had to start over....."

Some commenters were convinced it must be a filter. Of course, the tiny red butterflies and sparkles are a filter, but the haircut seems to be the real deal. And it's not his only recent change. In late March, Aaron showed off a giant blue butterfly inked on his face in honor of his late sister Leslie, explaining, "I always wanted to make her proud." He also wrote, "this is my body" — and indeed, he has no qualms about switching up what he does to it, regardless of what anyone thinks.