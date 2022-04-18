Travis Barker Has A Bizarre Clapback Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were one of the more unlikely couples to come out of 2021. The pair — who were longtime family friends before things turned romantic — quickly made up for lost time with a slew of Instagram photos advertising their *love* for one another. Case in point: this April 2021 post, where Kardashian and Barker passionately made out, as the latter declared he "f**king [loves her]." Or, how about this August 2021 post, where Kardashian cuddled up to her boyfriend and captioned it, "yummy"? As Cosmopolitan UK reported, fans were a little confused by all the PDA, since Kardashian wasn't as explicitly affectionate with her former partner and the father of her three children, Scott Disick. "Who the hell is standing there taking these awkward a** pictures?" one fan hilariously commented, per the outlet.

Disick received major backlash in 2021 after he critiqued Kardashian's loved-up pictures with Barker. Per the Daily Mail, Younes Bendjima, another one of Kardashian's exes, leaked direct messages from Disick, who slammed the Poosh founder for her PDA with Travis. "Yo is this chick ok!????" the message allegedly read. Following the incident, a source told Life & Style that Disick was unhappy with Kardashian and Barker's lovey-dovey snaps, and suggested that his ex should "tone it down." For her part, Kardashian appeared to be over Disick's bad behavior, and branded his actions "despicable" during the premiere episode of the family's new Hulu show.

However, that whole scandal wasn't the only time that Kravis has been criticized for their PDA.