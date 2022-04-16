The Kardashians Showrunner Dishes On The Show's Inaugural Season

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" may have only been off-air less than a year, but the Kardashian-Jenners didn't keep us in suspense for very long. The famous family's new Hulu reality show, "The Kardashians," premiered on April 14, with future episodes dropping weekly. It's a good thing, too, as *plenty* has happened with the clan since we last saw them on E! Entertainment Weekly reported that Episode 1 alone was packed with juicy updates, including Tristan Thompson's paternity suit and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker, as well as Kim Kardashian's divorce and blossoming romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

But why did the Kardashian-Jenner family decide to launch another show, especially after, according to Vox, it was implied that "Keeping Up" ended as the sisters and "momager" Kris Jenner were looking to branch out in new directions? Well, reality TV is the family's bread-and-butter, and as Kris later told Variety, "money matters." "I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn't matter anymore," she added. True to form, a source close to the family revealed they reportedly inked a deal worth nine figures. And with so much money on the line, the Kardashian-Jenners plan to be as candid as ever — though this time, fans won't have to wait quite so long for updates on their personal lives.

"We wanted it to be as current as possible," Kim told Variety. With news breaking about the Kardashian-Jenners' love lives every day, fans expect to see it all covered in the show's inaugural season.