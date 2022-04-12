Why Kourtney Kardashian Called Scott Disick Despicable
Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed how she responded to the messy exchange between her exes Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick, and it's very on-brand. The drama, which unfolded in August of 2021, came on the heels of Kardashian's burgeoning romance with Travis Baker.
Bendjima blasted Disick online after the reality star sent him a direct message, throwing shade at Kardashian's new relationship with Barker. "Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick reportedly wrote, dissing a photo of Kardashian and Barker making out on vacation, per Just Jared. Bendjima, who dated Kardashian from 2016 to 2018, simply responded, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S. I ain't your bro." Bendjima then posted the entire exchange on his Instagram Story, setting off a media frenzy.
Following the incident, a source revealed to Life & Style that Disick was unhappy with Kardashian and Barker's constant PDA and suggested behind the scenes that his ex should "tone it down." And while Kardashian has previously not addressed the debacle, it's been revealed how the Poosh founder slammed Disick's actions.
Kourtney is over Scott's bad behavior
Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she shares children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, has been rocky. The couple's on-again, off-again relationship ended for good in 2015, and Kardashian has since committed to rocker Travis Barker. Now Kardashian, who is set to star in Hulu's upcoming "The Kardashians" series, had strong words for Disick after his online exchange with Younes Bendjima leaked.
In the premiere episode, which airs on April 14, Kardashian said she found out about the ordeal while on vacation with Barker, explaining that Disick called her immediately after. "He sent me a screenshot of it and said [Younes] posted it on his [Instagram] Story. He was asking if he could apologize to Travis and then I wrote him saying this is 'despicable,'" she said, per the Daily Mail.
Kardashian went on to further explain why she is simply fed up with Disick's disruptive behavior. "For so many years Scott has gotten away with bad behavior and has still been invited, and I don't think that is going to continue," Kardashian said, adding, "Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don't want it to be taken negatively." Despite her spat with Disick, Kardashian continues to appear head over heels for Barker, who she exchanged vows with in a Vegas wedding chapel on April 4 — without a license, of course. Kardashian mused about their unofficial ceremony on Instagram, "Practice makes perfect."