Why Kourtney Kardashian Called Scott Disick Despicable

Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed how she responded to the messy exchange between her exes Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick, and it's very on-brand. The drama, which unfolded in August of 2021, came on the heels of Kardashian's burgeoning romance with Travis Baker.

Bendjima blasted Disick online after the reality star sent him a direct message, throwing shade at Kardashian's new relationship with Barker. "Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick reportedly wrote, dissing a photo of Kardashian and Barker making out on vacation, per Just Jared. Bendjima, who dated Kardashian from 2016 to 2018, simply responded, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S. I ain't your bro." Bendjima then posted the entire exchange on his Instagram Story, setting off a media frenzy.

Following the incident, a source revealed to Life & Style that Disick was unhappy with Kardashian and Barker's constant PDA and suggested behind the scenes that his ex should "tone it down." And while Kardashian has previously not addressed the debacle, it's been revealed how the Poosh founder slammed Disick's actions.