Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick's Relationship Amid Her Wedding Plans With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to be friendly exes.

The two reality stars were on an on-again-off-again relationship for nearly a decade, from 2006 to 2015. They share three children together, and while they've split for good for almost as long as they have been in a relationship, they maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their kids. In 2018, Kourtney shared a hilarious photo of them on the same bed, with Scott reading a story to their daughter. "Coparenting," Kourtney wrote at the time, seemingly underscoring the fact that they are indeed civil.

Then again, according to sources close to the two, Kourtney and Scott aren't exactly what you would call friends. "Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney's relationship is nonexistent," the insider told Us Weekly in 2021. "He's really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way." Their relationship apparently soured further when Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker. But now that "Kravis" has wedding plans, sources reveal that Kourt and Scott are on better terms, and Scott may even get himself an invite.