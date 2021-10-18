Is Scott Disick Really Not Doing Well After Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on October 17 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, according to Us Weekly. "Both Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine," a source told the outlet. Kourtney and Travis have been friends for many years, but took their relationship to the next level sometime in early 2021, making things Instagram official on February 16. After Travis got down on one knee, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the super-romantic proposal, which took place on the beach inside a huge circle of red roses and tall candles. "Forever," she captioned the post, marking her very first engagement. "Forever," Travis wrote in the comments.
Kourtney previously dated Scott Disick, whom she shares three children. Although Kourtney and Scott were on and off for about 10 years, they never actually got engaged. Scott has almost always looked at Kourtney as his leading lady, even after their various splits. However, marriage just wasn't on the table for one reason or another. And now that Kourtney has found love with someone else, many are wondering just how Scott is dealing with the fact that he's losing that part of Kourtney — for good. Keep reading to find out how Scott is handling the engagement news.
Scott Disick is 'going crazy,' source says
Scott Disick hasn't spoken out about his ex's recent engagement, but a source told Page Six that the reality star is having a very hard time. "Scott is going crazy. He's going to go off the deep end. It's really bad. It's about to get dark," the source shared. As the outlet points out, Scott was asked about Kourtney and Travis' relationship during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion that aired back in June. Disick said that "if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what." He also told host Andy Cohen that he gives Kourtney "a blessing to be happy."
Shortly after Kourtney and Travis' engagement was made official, several fans took to the comments section on Scott's most recent Instagram post to show him some love. "We love you Scott!" one Instagram user wrote. "Scott are you ok?" added another Instagram user. "Team Scott," a third Instagram comment read. Kourtney and Scott have a very strong bond that is glued together by their three children. The former couple is dedicated to co-parenting, as evidenced by this 2019 interview they did for Poosh, and will likely continue putting their children first, regardless of Kourtney's relationship status.