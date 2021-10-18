Is Scott Disick Really Not Doing Well After Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on October 17 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, according to Us Weekly. "Both Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine," a source told the outlet. Kourtney and Travis have been friends for many years, but took their relationship to the next level sometime in early 2021, making things Instagram official on February 16. After Travis got down on one knee, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the super-romantic proposal, which took place on the beach inside a huge circle of red roses and tall candles. "Forever," she captioned the post, marking her very first engagement. "Forever," Travis wrote in the comments.

Kourtney previously dated Scott Disick, whom she shares three children. Although Kourtney and Scott were on and off for about 10 years, they never actually got engaged. Scott has almost always looked at Kourtney as his leading lady, even after their various splits. However, marriage just wasn't on the table for one reason or another. And now that Kourtney has found love with someone else, many are wondering just how Scott is dealing with the fact that he's losing that part of Kourtney — for good. Keep reading to find out how Scott is handling the engagement news.