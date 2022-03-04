Aaron Carter's Split From Melanie Martin Just Took Another Disturbing Turn
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
The relationship between Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin has taken several tumultuous turns since the couple had their first child together on November 22, 2021. Shortly after the birth of their son, Prince, Carter made another big announcement: that he and Martin were breaking up. "Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," the "I Want Candy" singer tweeted on November 30, 2021. Apparently, Carter took issue with his fiancee contacting his sister, Angel. "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiance ruined everything," he added.
Just over a week later, the couple appeared to be back on good terms as they shared gushy posts on Instagram. "Our baby boy prince Lyric Carter Loves Christmas oldies just like his daddy @missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift," Carter wrote on December 7, 2021 (via Page Six). According to a source, that behavior was par for the course. "They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," the insider told E! News after the pair's reconciliation.
On February 23, Carter revealed that the couple were once again calling it quits. "My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," the singer tweeted. Shortly after, disturbing allegations about the cause of their break up came to the surface.
Why they both filed restraining orders
Melanie Martin filed a restraining order against Aaron Carter which alleged he physically assaulted her. According to the court documents, Martin said the couple argued about her "talking to another man," and Carter became violent. "He punched me in the left rib and pushed me," she claimed, per Blast. Martin was initially unaware that she sustained injuries. "I didn't feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threaten to give me a restraining order," she said in the documents. Martin went to the hospital where x-rays revealed she had "three broken ribs," and she included medical records in the documents. Apparently, Carter threw his fiancee and their son out of the house after she visited the doctor. In her filings, Martin also claimed the Department of Child and Family Services were involved.
Carter filed a restraining order of his own against Martin on February 23, per Blast. In his filings, the singer alleged abuse that included "emotional distress, anguish, shoving, & scratching." He claimed that Martin often used the threat of suicide to abuse him "emotionally."
Unfortunately, these allegations were not the first time domestic violence had been alleged in this couple's relationship. In March 2020, Martin was arrested for domestic violence, per ET. At the time, Carter tweeted: "another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.