Aaron Carter's Split From Melanie Martin Just Took Another Disturbing Turn

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The relationship between Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin has taken several tumultuous turns since the couple had their first child together on November 22, 2021. Shortly after the birth of their son, Prince, Carter made another big announcement: that he and Martin were breaking up. "Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," the "I Want Candy" singer tweeted on November 30, 2021. Apparently, Carter took issue with his fiancee contacting his sister, Angel. "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiance ruined everything," he added.

Just over a week later, the couple appeared to be back on good terms as they shared gushy posts on Instagram. "Our baby boy prince Lyric Carter Loves Christmas oldies just like his daddy @missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift," Carter wrote on December 7, 2021 (via Page Six). According to a source, that behavior was par for the course. "They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," the insider told E! News after the pair's reconciliation.

On February 23, Carter revealed that the couple were once again calling it quits. "My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," the singer tweeted. Shortly after, disturbing allegations about the cause of their break up came to the surface.