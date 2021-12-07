Aaron Carter And Melanie Martin's Relationship Continues To Get Messier And Messier
November 22 was a joyous day for Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin as the couple welcomed their first child, son Prince Lyric Carter into the world. The "I Want Candy" singer announced the arrival of his baby boy with a moving Instagram post. "Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone," he wrote on Instagram, per People. "@missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," Carter added. Unfortunately, the couple's bliss was short-lived as they broke up just over a week later.
Carter announced their split with a series of tweets and claimed the rift was caused by his estranged twin sister, Angel. "Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything," he wrote on November 30. The former child star bemoaned the break-up, and even described himself as "a single dad."
This tumultuous pattern was not new in Carter and Martin's relationship. In March 2020, she was arrested on alleged domestic violence charges, per ET. Carter tweeted that she attacked him after he confronted her about cheating on him. Although a few months later, in June 2020, the couple not only made amends but announced they were engaged, per Page Six. Even after becoming parents, the tempestuous pattern did not change.
Back to their old routine
A week after Aaron Carter announced his split from Melanie Martin, the couple acted as if the break-up never happened. On December 6, Martin posted a short video of Carter holding their dog to her Instagram Story as she showered him with birthday love. "@aaroncarter my fiancé I love you so much happy early birthday in 4 hours," she wrote. Martin also included an adorable snap of Carter nestled up with their son, Prince Lyric Carter, with the caption "seriously twins @aaroncarter." The rapper expressed similarly sappy sentiments towards Martin when he posted a photo of their newborn. "@missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift ... You are an amazing woman, my everything I am so grateful for you my darling," he wrote in the caption (via Page Six).
In addition to the Instagram posts, a source for E! confirmed the couple were officially back together, but their reconciliation was tenuous. "They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," the insider told the outlet. "So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again," they added.
Before the birth of their son, Martin addressed the couple's turbulent relationship with an Instagram post on November 9. "After everything we've been through and everyone doubting us we proved everyone wrong relationships are hard and we love each other unconditionally," she wrote alongside a photo of her kissing Carter.