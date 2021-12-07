Aaron Carter And Melanie Martin's Relationship Continues To Get Messier And Messier

November 22 was a joyous day for Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin as the couple welcomed their first child, son Prince Lyric Carter into the world. The "I Want Candy" singer announced the arrival of his baby boy with a moving Instagram post. "Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone," he wrote on Instagram, per People. "@missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," Carter added. Unfortunately, the couple's bliss was short-lived as they broke up just over a week later.

Carter announced their split with a series of tweets and claimed the rift was caused by his estranged twin sister, Angel. "Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything," he wrote on November 30. The former child star bemoaned the break-up, and even described himself as "a single dad."

This tumultuous pattern was not new in Carter and Martin's relationship. In March 2020, she was arrested on alleged domestic violence charges, per ET. Carter tweeted that she attacked him after he confronted her about cheating on him. Although a few months later, in June 2020, the couple not only made amends but announced they were engaged, per Page Six. Even after becoming parents, the tempestuous pattern did not change.