What We Know About Aaron Carter's First Child

Aaron Carter has experienced a fair amount (okay, a great amount) of ups and downs in his personal and professional life. The scenario is no different when it comes to Carter's relationship with Melanie Martin. Carter announced the two of them were officially together in January 2020, according to People, but by March 29, they were facing legal trouble. As TMZ reported at the time, Martin was arrested by Los Angeles county deputies on allegations of domestic violence. A day after, Carter addressed the situation on Twitter. "so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated," Carter wrote while retweeting the TMZ story.

A less than a month later, Carter confirmed to People that the two had reconciled and that the charges against Martin had been dropped. "We just realized that we love each other," Carter told the outlet in April 2020. On June 12 of the same year, Carter announced on Instagram that he and Martin were engaged by sharing a photo of Martin's hands boasting the diamond ring.

To say that Carter and Martin's relationship has been marked by intensity would be the understatement of the year. Just two months after publicly announcing his relationship with Martin, Carter had "Melanie" tattooed right above his eyebrow, as Page Six reported. But the couple seems to have worked out their differences and are now the proud parents of a healthy baby.