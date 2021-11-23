What We Know About Aaron Carter's First Child
Aaron Carter has experienced a fair amount (okay, a great amount) of ups and downs in his personal and professional life. The scenario is no different when it comes to Carter's relationship with Melanie Martin. Carter announced the two of them were officially together in January 2020, according to People, but by March 29, they were facing legal trouble. As TMZ reported at the time, Martin was arrested by Los Angeles county deputies on allegations of domestic violence. A day after, Carter addressed the situation on Twitter. "so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated," Carter wrote while retweeting the TMZ story.
A less than a month later, Carter confirmed to People that the two had reconciled and that the charges against Martin had been dropped. "We just realized that we love each other," Carter told the outlet in April 2020. On June 12 of the same year, Carter announced on Instagram that he and Martin were engaged by sharing a photo of Martin's hands boasting the diamond ring.
To say that Carter and Martin's relationship has been marked by intensity would be the understatement of the year. Just two months after publicly announcing his relationship with Martin, Carter had "Melanie" tattooed right above his eyebrow, as Page Six reported. But the couple seems to have worked out their differences and are now the proud parents of a healthy baby.
Aaron Carter son was born after emergency C-section
Aaron Carter took to his Instagram page on November 22 to announce that his child with fiancée Melanie Martin, Prince Lyric Carter, had been born. Carter and Martin named their son in honor of Michael Jackson, with whom Carter had a friendship, according to TMZ. Baby Prince arrived after 13 hours of labor that culminated in an emergency C-section, Carter explained in the Instagram post, which included a photo of himself getting ready to cut the boy's umbilical cord. "Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone," Carter shared, adding that Martin is doing well and in good health.
Carter had been sharing updates since Martin was admitted to the hospital. In one video, Carter filmed Martin lying on her side as he walked the viewer through the room, showing the medical equipment. Toward the end, Carter tells Martin "You can do it, babe," in an upbeat tone and his fiancee laughs nervously. According to TMZ, Martin suffers from anemia and ulcerative colitis, which could have contributed to the emergency C-section.
Prince's birth comes 17 months after Carter revealed in June 2020 that Martin had lost a pregnancy, according to People. "She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions. We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her," Carter said at the time.