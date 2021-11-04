How Aaron Carter Plans To Honor Michael Jackson With Son's Name
Is Aaron Carter honoring the King of Pop with his son's name? We'll get to that in a bit, but first, let's catch you up to speed. The singer is expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin, whom he started dating publicly in January 2020. According to Us Weekly, just three months later, the couple announced they were pregnant. Aaron told fans in an Instagram live, "I'm going to be a busy father, for sure. I won't need a babysitter. I'm going to make a very good father." The happy news came after Martin suffered a pregnancy loss.
Aaron also opened up to People about his goals for the future, "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun." Did you catch the note about "stability"? Yeah, Aaron isn't on amazing terms with some of his family members. So maybe that's why the artist is opting to pay tribute to Michael Jackson instead of one of his loved ones. And as Aaron revealed to TMZ on November 4, his son's name has layers of special meaning.
Aaron Carter's son will have a special link to MJ
In an interview with TMZ, Aaron Carter revealed the name of his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin... Prince Lyric Carter. The name comes from Aaron's past friendship with Michael Jackson, according to the celeb, who revealed to the outlet his baby is due any day now. The singer claimed the King of Pop dubbed him the Prince of Pop in the early 2000s when Aaron gained popularity thanks to his 2000 single "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." According to People, Aaron and Jackson met in 2001 while recording Jackson's charity song "What More Can I Give?" Jackson tragically died in 2009, survived by his own three kids, Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael II.
Aaron's ode to Michael Jackson makes sense, considering Aaron isn't on great terms with his own family, including his brother Nick Carter. He even doesn't plan to include Nick in the life of his son, as he has supposedly reached out to the star's camp but has heard nothing back, as he told TMZ. It's not so surprising, as Aaron didn't attend Nick's wedding to Lauren Kitt. And by 2019, Nick filed for a restraining order from his brother due to his "increasingly alarming behavior" and alleged confession to harm Nick's then-pregnant wife and unborn child. Aaron denied the allegation publicly, telling fans, per Hollywood Life, "It was hurtful...to read those things." The restraining order was granted for one year, per E! News, so nothing legal-wise is holding the brothers back from reconnecting.
Of course, we wish the best for everyone involved, especially Aaron's little Prince.