How Aaron Carter Plans To Honor Michael Jackson With Son's Name

In an interview with TMZ, Aaron Carter revealed the name of his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin... Prince Lyric Carter. The name comes from Aaron's past friendship with Michael Jackson, according to the celeb, who revealed to the outlet his baby is due any day now. The singer claimed the King of Pop dubbed him the Prince of Pop in the early 2000s when Aaron gained popularity thanks to his 2000 single "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." According to People, Aaron and Jackson met in 2001 while recording Jackson's charity song "What More Can I Give?" Jackson tragically died in 2009, survived by his own three kids, Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael II.

Aaron's ode to Michael Jackson makes sense, considering Aaron isn't on great terms with his own family, including his brother Nick Carter. He even doesn't plan to include Nick in the life of his son, as he has supposedly reached out to the star's camp but has heard nothing back, as he told TMZ. It's not so surprising, as Aaron didn't attend Nick's wedding to Lauren Kitt. And by 2019, Nick filed for a restraining order from his brother due to his "increasingly alarming behavior" and alleged confession to harm Nick's then-pregnant wife and unborn child. Aaron denied the allegation publicly, telling fans, per Hollywood Life, "It was hurtful...to read those things." The restraining order was granted for one year, per E! News, so nothing legal-wise is holding the brothers back from reconnecting.

Of course, we wish the best for everyone involved, especially Aaron's little Prince.