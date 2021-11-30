Aaron Carter And His Fiancée Are Breaking Up Only One Week After Their Son's Birth
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin's relationship has been a roller coaster since the get-go. In early March 2020, Carter tattooed "Melanie" right on his forehead, as Page Six reported. The decision to mark one's girlfriend's name on the face alone can be seen as wild by most, but it was even more so considering it came two months after he went public with the relationship, People noted.
That same month, Martin got arrested after a domestic violence incident unfolded between the two, according to TMZ. The fight broke out when Martin told Carter she was pregnant, which he reportedly believed was a lie, TMZ detailed. But by April, Carter and Martin were back together, and Carter said he was excited to be a father, according to People. On June 12, 2020, Carter announced on Instagram that he had proposed to Martin.
After this tense beginning, Carter and Martin faced yet another adversity early on. Shortly after their engagement, Carter shared with his fans that Martin had suffered a miscarriage "due to stress conditions" but ensured they were going to "try again," according to People. In April, Martin announced she was expecting, the report detailed. The couple appeared to have found their way, but only one week after welcoming their baby boy, Carter announced he and Martin had split again.
Aaron Carter's blames his sister for the split
Aaron Carter shared via Twitter on November 30 that he and Melanie Martin had separated amid her apparent involvement with his estranged family members, particularly his twin sister, Angel Carter. "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless," Aaron wrote. It's unclear what that "big lie" is.
The news comes just days after Aaron announced he and Martin had welcomed a boy named Prince. Aaron has since claimed Martin has plans to move to Las Vegas and threatened to keep Prince away from him. In another tweet, Aaron shared the photo of a letter Angel sent him two years ago in which she explains why she had a restraining order filed against him, which got granted. Aaron's older brother, Nick Carter, also obtained a restraining order against him.
Now, Aaron is accusing both siblings of reaching out to Martin behind his back in an attempt to break up his family. "I've never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn't deserve any of this," Aaron tweeted, adding he plans to be "a single father".