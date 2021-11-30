Aaron Carter And His Fiancée Are Breaking Up Only One Week After Their Son's Birth

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin's relationship has been a roller coaster since the get-go. In early March 2020, Carter tattooed "Melanie" right on his forehead, as Page Six reported. The decision to mark one's girlfriend's name on the face alone can be seen as wild by most, but it was even more so considering it came two months after he went public with the relationship, People noted.

That same month, Martin got arrested after a domestic violence incident unfolded between the two, according to TMZ. The fight broke out when Martin told Carter she was pregnant, which he reportedly believed was a lie, TMZ detailed. But by April, Carter and Martin were back together, and Carter said he was excited to be a father, according to People. On June 12, 2020, Carter announced on Instagram that he had proposed to Martin.

After this tense beginning, Carter and Martin faced yet another adversity early on. Shortly after their engagement, Carter shared with his fans that Martin had suffered a miscarriage "due to stress conditions" but ensured they were going to "try again," according to People. In April, Martin announced she was expecting, the report detailed. The couple appeared to have found their way, but only one week after welcoming their baby boy, Carter announced he and Martin had split again.