Why Sydney Sweeney Was Nervous To Work Opposite Dakota Johnson

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria's" superstar who plays Cassie Howard, is all about work ethic. HBO's casting directors didn't see Sweeney as a fit for the character, so she fought for it. "Because it was the first [role] where I felt like I knew exactly who Cassie was and I was worried that someone else might just come in and play her as the blonde girl and the sex symbol, because there's so much more to her," Sweeney told Deadline. "I wanted people to be able to see that there is so much more depth to characters like that." Sweeney did just that, making the character Cassie a complex, compelling person.

She's done really well financially too, thanks to her success on "Euphoria" and her blossoming career in other ventures, like HBO's "The White Lotus." But she got into some controversy for her comments to The Hollywood Reporter, where she said she was concerned about money should she take time off to have children. "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have." Sweeney expanded on her comments after backlash and continues to work. One project, Marvel's "Madame Web," gave her a run for her money for one very funny reason.