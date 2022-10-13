Sydney Sweeney Clears The Air About Her Controversial Money Comments

Just like her on-screen persona Cassie Howard, "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney seems to wear her heart on her sleeve. The actor dropped some truth bombs in July when she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her career and how it ties in with her life plans. "I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," she said before alluding that motherhood stigmatizes female actors. She revealed in the interview, "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have." Sweeney elaborated, "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that." She further claimed that actors aren't paid as well as they used to be before going over some of her expenses.

Of course, her remarks about not being able to take a break sparked some interest on social media. One person tweeted, "tired of seeing Sydney Sweeney saying she's broke and can't take a 6-month vacation." Another pointed out that the "Handmaid's Tale" actor would have been able to afford a vacation if she had made different lifestyle choices. They noted, "Babe, you could have if you didn't just buy a 3 million dollar home." In January, Dirt reported that the actor had coughed up some beaucoup bucks for her historic Westwood home, so Sweeney's statements to THR had puzzled some fans about her money situation.

However, she has now clarified her remarks about her finances.