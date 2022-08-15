Over 45% Of People Agree This Euphoria Star Is Their Absolute Fave
The gritty teen drama "Euphoria" focuses on a 17-year-old drug addict, Rue Bennet, and her post-rehab struggle to maintain sobriety. Rue's battle is made all the more difficult thanks to her family's never-ending theatrics, not to mention her friends' stunningly hard-partying lifestyles.
Per Variety, 19 million US viewers have watched the Season 2 premiere so far, making "Euphoria" HBO's second most popular show in 18 years. But, it's not just fans who love it; critics do too. "Euphoria is more than a parent's worst nightmare. It's a creative triumph," NPR raved. While Rolling Stone praised its authentic portrayal of adolescent life, where "everything that happens to you" feels so much more extreme and amplified.
After winning an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue, Zendaya had an important message for fans. Per BBC, she promised there's "hope in the young people out there" despite the often grim painting "Euphoria" gives of teen life. "I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, 'I see you, I admire you, I thank you,'" she concluded. However, not all of Zendaya's peers share the same levels of love and gratitude. An extra claimed the "Euphoria" on-set culture is "horrible," and there have even been rumors of feuding and tension between the cast and showrunners, per Insider. But fans can't get enough of the show's young cast, and over 45% of people agree that this "Euphoria" star is their absolute fave.
Zendaya is Euphoria fans' top pick
NickiSwift asked 582 fans, "Who is your favorite Euphoria star?" And 45% of them chose the same one. Given that she's the show's protagonist, not surprisingly, 265 respondents picked Zendaya. Playing Rue Bennett involves a whole range of acting skills. Fans root for the character through good times and bad — and it has to be said it was way more of the latter during Season 2 as Rue's addiction issues played out.
85 people chose Alexa Demie, putting her in second place with 14.60% of the votes. Demie's character Maddie Perez has really grown over the two seasons as she gains more confidence and distance from her toxic relationship with the cheating Nate Jacobs. Sydney Sweeney scored 13.75% in the poll, with 80 people loving her portrayal of the emotionally fragile Cassie Howard. In fourth place, 63 fans said Hunter Schafer was their fave, equating to 10.82% of the total votes. It's a surprisingly low score. Many critics and media outlets, such as Vogue, have hailed Schafer for being the show's "break-out star" thanks to her character Jules Vaughn.
Coming in fifth place, with 9.28% of the vote, is Jacob Elordi. It's hardly shocking as Nate Jacobs doesn't make for the most sympathetic or likable character, especially given his appalling treatment of Maddie and hook-up with Cassie. Landing at the bottom of the barrel, with 35 votes, equating to 6.01%, is Maude Apatow, who plays Cassie's little sis, Lexie Howard.