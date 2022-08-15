Over 45% Of People Agree This Euphoria Star Is Their Absolute Fave

The gritty teen drama "Euphoria" focuses on a 17-year-old drug addict, Rue Bennet, and her post-rehab struggle to maintain sobriety. Rue's battle is made all the more difficult thanks to her family's never-ending theatrics, not to mention her friends' stunningly hard-partying lifestyles.

Per Variety, 19 million US viewers have watched the Season 2 premiere so far, making "Euphoria" HBO's second most popular show in 18 years. But, it's not just fans who love it; critics do too. "Euphoria is more than a parent's worst nightmare. It's a creative triumph," NPR raved. While Rolling Stone praised its authentic portrayal of adolescent life, where "everything that happens to you" feels so much more extreme and amplified.

After winning an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue, Zendaya had an important message for fans. Per BBC, she promised there's "hope in the young people out there" despite the often grim painting "Euphoria" gives of teen life. "I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, 'I see you, I admire you, I thank you,'" she concluded. However, not all of Zendaya's peers share the same levels of love and gratitude. An extra claimed the "Euphoria" on-set culture is "horrible," and there have even been rumors of feuding and tension between the cast and showrunners, per Insider. But fans can't get enough of the show's young cast, and over 45% of people agree that this "Euphoria" star is their absolute fave.