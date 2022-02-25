Euphoria Extra Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claims About On-Set Culture
Since premiering on HBO in 2019, "Euphoria" has become one of the most talked about shows on television. The show follows Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old drug addict who has difficulty staying clean after being released from rehab and getting entangled in drama with her family and friends. Critics have praised "Euphoria" for its acting performances, authentic storylines, and beautiful cinematography. Season 2 of "Euphoria" has even been bigger than the first, with Variety reporting that viewership is up almost 100% thanks to the reach of HBO Max and other streaming channels.
While HBO is undoubtedly happy about the successful ratings, Season 2 has also been overshadowed by behind-the-scenes drama, namely about cast members having problems with their character developments and intense filming schedules. The Daily Beast reported that Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat Hernandez on the show, was upset at creator Sam Levinson for relegating her to a minor character, despite having an impactful arc in Season 1. Meanwhile, Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on the show, told Thrillist that the New Year's bash scene was super tiring for them because they shot from dusk to dawn for more than a week. "We were trying so hard to stay awake!" she admitted.
Now, an extra on "Euphoria" has added to the chorus of complaints, and her claims have people raising their eyebrows.
Euphoria background actor said she had a 'horrible' experience on set
Filming scenes for movies or television shows is time consuming, but a background actor on "Euphoria" claims that her experience on the show was more like a nightmare. In a now-deleted video posted on her TikTok, Ranielle Marie, who worked on some episodes in Season 2, said that she and other background actors were left "miserable" after working 16 hour days on a scene that took "weeks" to film. The scene Marie referred to was Lexi's school play in episode seven, titled, "The Theater and Its Double." She and others were extras in the auditorium.
"The play and the audience scenes actually took forever for them to film, like it took weeks for them to film just this episode, which is honestly crazy to me," Marie said in the TikTok (via BuzzFeed News), pointing out continuity errors with who appeared in the shots. "There's a lot of inconsistencies [in] background because of it, because obviously people didn't want to return. Like, I didn't because I was miserable," she added. Marie went on to say that she felt "numb" after such long days on set and wanted to go home.
Marie wasn't the only one who felt that way. Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, also complained about the long hours on set when they filmed the New Year's eve scene. "We shot that party for over a week, so very quickly it's like being in Hell," he told Thrillist. "... And you can't wait [to leave]."