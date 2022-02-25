Euphoria Extra Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claims About On-Set Culture

Since premiering on HBO in 2019, "Euphoria" has become one of the most talked about shows on television. The show follows Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old drug addict who has difficulty staying clean after being released from rehab and getting entangled in drama with her family and friends. Critics have praised "Euphoria" for its acting performances, authentic storylines, and beautiful cinematography. Season 2 of "Euphoria" has even been bigger than the first, with Variety reporting that viewership is up almost 100% thanks to the reach of HBO Max and other streaming channels.

While HBO is undoubtedly happy about the successful ratings, Season 2 has also been overshadowed by behind-the-scenes drama, namely about cast members having problems with their character developments and intense filming schedules. The Daily Beast reported that Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat Hernandez on the show, was upset at creator Sam Levinson for relegating her to a minor character, despite having an impactful arc in Season 1. Meanwhile, Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on the show, told Thrillist that the New Year's bash scene was super tiring for them because they shot from dusk to dawn for more than a week. "We were trying so hard to stay awake!" she admitted.

Now, an extra on "Euphoria" has added to the chorus of complaints, and her claims have people raising their eyebrows.