Barbie Ferreira Addresses Euphoria Storyline Amid Rumored Feud With Sam Levinson

Barbie Ferreira finally addressed rumors concerning why her character Kat has seemingly taken a back seat in the second season of Euphoria. As Elle reported in January, most of the gossip stemmed from unverified reports from anonymous sources that Ferreira was substantially cut from the current season over conflicts with creator Sam Levinson regarding Kat's storyline, and that she allegedly walked off set after a fight with Levinson.

Though Ferreira did not confirm nor hint at any ongoing feud with Levinson, she did let fans in on why her storyline has been different from her first season arc. "Kat's journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience," Ferreira said in a February 14 interview with The Cut. "She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises," Ferreira added, though did not divulge any details as to what those "crises" might entail.

Also speaking with The Cut, Zendaya appeared to offer a reason why any leaked original episode drafts for "Euphoria" would look substantially different from the final product. "There are very few things that remain in the version you're now seeing," she said. "The things that didn't make it definitely needed to die."