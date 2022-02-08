Zendaya Speaks Out About The Euphoria DARE Controversy

While the long-awaited second season of HBO's "Euphoria" has not come without its own set of controversies, it appears that members of its cast have made it their mission to tackle it head-on. Lauded during its first season as a show unafraid to tackle heavy and complex topics like substance use disorder, sexuality, intimate partner violence, and body image among the teenage Gen Z set, its themes have also drawn an equal amount of criticism from groups like the Parents Television Council.

In the middle of its sophomore season, it looks like the fervor over "Euphoria" on both sides isn't dying down. For the most recent example, one has to look no further than the latest kerfuffle kicked up by none other than D.A.R.E. America, the anti-drug education program founded in 1983 as an arm of the Reagan-era "War on Drugs." And as Buzzfeed reported on February 7, it looks like "Euphoria" star Zendaya isn't having any of it.

The controversy started after D.A.R.E. released a statement, per TMZ, in February condemning the show for its depiction of substance use disorder and other activities. Claiming that rather than "[furthering] each parent's desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse," D.A.R.E. accused "Euphoria" of "[glorifying] and erroneously [depicting] high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today's world." In response, Zendaya asserted D.A.R.E. missed "Euphoria"'s message entirely.