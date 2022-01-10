Zendaya Has An Important Message For Fans About Euphoria

The long-awaited Season 2 of "Euphoria" is finally here. The first season of the hit HBO series aired in 2019 with rave reviews from critics and audiences for its gripping depiction of teen transgression. "Euphoria" also earned lead actor Zendaya an Emmy Award for her performance in the first season as Rue, a teen struggling with drug addiction.

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating," Zendaya reflected on her Emmys win at the 2020 virtual ceremony, per BBC. "But I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there — I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that — but there is hope in our young people and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, 'I see you, I admire you, I thank you.'"

The filming of "Euphoria" Season 2 saw roadblocks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zendaya teased a follow-up season in an interview with InStyle in August 2020. "There is a beautiful second season that has been written," she confirmed, adding, "but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer." Audiences were finally able to dive into the new chapter of "Euphoria" when Season 2 premiered January 9. Ahead of the show's return, Zendaya took to social media to put out an important message for fans.