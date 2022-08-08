Jacob Elordi Opens Up About The Hard Times He Endured Before Landing Euphoria

Jacob Elordi, known for his role as Nate Jacobs in "Euphoria," recently revealed that he did not have the easiest experience transitioning into life in the public eye. He landed his first major role in "The Kissing Booth" as teen heartthrob Noah Flynn, according to IMDb, which immediately changed his life when it was released in 2018. According to Decider, Elordi saw his followers on Instagram grow from 15,000 to over 4 million just a few months after the film was released. In 2021, Complex ranked the sequel film, "The Kissing Booth 2," fifth in the "10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time."

In an August interview with GQ, Elordi opened up about the stress that came with sudden fame. He revealed, "I had to go through and delete my high school pictures because that was the Instagram that I used for my life. I wish people could understand how drastic that change was."

The "Deep Water" actor did not anticipate the massive success that he would experience and was dealing with a major transition. He told GQ that he was sleeping in his car and had very little in his bank account right before he auditioned for "Euphoria." And while many would assume the fame from "The Kissing Booth" put him in a better headspace, it nearly derailed Elordi's acting career at his own expense.