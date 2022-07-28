Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Financial Status Isn't Exactly What We Expected
Just because an actor is on a major show doesn't mean they're getting paid the big bucks just yet. And, well, Sydney Sweeney knows all about that. Although the rising star first started acting in 2009, it wasn't until 2019 that she got her big break after she landed the role of Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series "Euphoria," according to CNBC. While viewers were just starting to take notice in the up-and-coming actor, many had no idea she had already starred in several major television shows like "The Handmaid's Tale," "Everything Sucks!," and "Pretty Little Liars."
"I felt like people were finally recognizing the hard work I've been doing," Sweeney said during an interview with Independent. While the actor did confess its been bothersome to mainly be known for her role as Cassie — she is still grateful for all that she has accomplished. Sweeney noted, "I'm very proud of my work in Euphoria."
Even though the HBO show has been a huge hit worldwide and even catapulted the careers of so many actors, Sweeney claims she doesn't make as much money as most probably assume.
Sydney Sweeney can't afford to stop working just yet
Sydney Sweeney is all work and no play. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Sharp Objects" star opened up about the business behind acting and how it's changed over the years. "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," she said. As a result, Sweeney revealed she is unable to take a "six-month break" even if she wanted to. "I don't have income to cover that," she added.
In addition, Sweeney also has a slew of important people she has to pay for their services.She explained, "I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager." Sweeney's publicist also cashes in on a portion of her coins and the amount is reportedly more that her mortgage payment.
According to World Celeb, "The White Lotus" actor allegedly makes anywhere between $20,000 to $25,000 per episode on "Euphoria." And, although, Sweeney may not be able to take a six-month vacation, she is still enjoying the fruits of her labor. Back in November 2021, Sweeney purchased her first home in Los Angeles for a whopping $3 million, per The New York Post. While Sweeney may feel like she can't afford to say no to some gigs just yet, she is still doing pretty good compared to others.