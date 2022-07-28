Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Financial Status Isn't Exactly What We Expected

Just because an actor is on a major show doesn't mean they're getting paid the big bucks just yet. And, well, Sydney Sweeney knows all about that. Although the rising star first started acting in 2009, it wasn't until 2019 that she got her big break after she landed the role of Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series "Euphoria," according to CNBC. While viewers were just starting to take notice in the up-and-coming actor, many had no idea she had already starred in several major television shows like "The Handmaid's Tale," "Everything Sucks!," and "Pretty Little Liars."

"I felt like people were finally recognizing the hard work I've been doing," Sweeney said during an interview with Independent. While the actor did confess its been bothersome to mainly be known for her role as Cassie — she is still grateful for all that she has accomplished. Sweeney noted, "I'm very proud of my work in Euphoria."

Even though the HBO show has been a huge hit worldwide and even catapulted the careers of so many actors, Sweeney claims she doesn't make as much money as most probably assume.