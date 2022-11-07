Inside Cher's New Relationship With Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards

Cher is cozying up to a new man. The "Believe" star has a history of dating men in the music industry, including previous husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, and her next beau is no exception. According to HollywoodLife, Alexander Edwards is the vice president of A&R at Def Jam, which represents high-profile talent such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

Per People, Edwards was once in a relationship with model Amber Rose, who famously dated Kanye "Ye" West. Edwards and Rose share a son named Slash. After a few years of dating, the two broke up in August 2021. Apparently, Rose discovered that Edwards was cheating on her with multiple women. Without naming him, she took to her Instagram Story to say she was "tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes." Edwards later confessed that he wasn't faithful, admitting on Instagram Live that he "got caught." He added, "At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you ... It's just who I am, and it's not how [Rose] wants to be loved."

Evidently, Edwards is moving forward from his past drama and finding new love to believe in.