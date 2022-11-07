TikToker Bella Poarch Ends Her Secret Marriage

TikTok star Bella Poarch won the most watched video of the year in 2020, per Vox, for her "M to the B" video. Hailing from the Philippines, Poarch moved to Texas at 13 years old and gradually became a viral sensation. In speaking of online affirmation, Poarch told Vogue, "But I don't let the likes go to my head. It's not that important to me. I'm just happy that people like my content and accept me for who I truly am."

But Poarch isn't just online. The influencer joined the Navy and the experience was educational in more ways than one. "The Navy taught me one thing: that you can't do everything on your own — you have to have a great family of people around you to trust and achieve great things," she told Vogue.

Thanks to the power of TikTok, we feel like we know everything about Poarch — what she looks like without makeup and how many fans would want to be friends with her. But the truth is, there's so much we don't know about her, namely her secret marriage and subsequent divorce.