Amy Schumer's Son Had A Serious Health Emergency Before Her SNL Hosting Gig

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer used to have a "party girl" persona, per the New Yorker, starring in comedy movies that spotlighted that life. But once she got married and gave birth to her son, Gene, the content of her projects and her jokes matured. Although her jokes can still be considered raunchy, they became less focused on the bachelorette life and more focused on her marriage and the birth of her son.

She even mentioned that Gene likes to join his mother on the set of "Inside Amy Schumer," telling E! News about how he keeps her grounded as a well-known comedian. "I think your kid just wants you to be their mom," she told the media outlet. "He's not impressed that there's a microphone and a camera. He's just like, 'OK, when can we go? 'Cause I want chicken nuggets.'" She also said that she keeps the environment "child-friendly" for Gene.

In October, the "Trainwreck" actor told People how hard it was to be on tour for 65 days without her son. "I just want to be with him as much as I can," she told the media outlet. She mentioned that she's always happy to be able to do things alone, but it's "brutal" for her to be away from her son for that long. And it seems that she recently had to put her son before work, as she missed rehearsals for "Saturday Night Live" just days before the live show aired.