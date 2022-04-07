Amy Schumer Reveals What It Was Really Like Backstage At The Oscars After Will Smith's Slap

"Inside Amy Schumer" star and Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has been very vocal about her feelings about the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation that went down live during the Oscars broadcast on March 27. While the "Trainwreck" star may have seemed unfased during the broadcast as she joked about The Slap — quipping to the audience, "I've been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?" — she has since revealed a few times that it has rocked her to her core.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Schumer candidly wrote in the caption, "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad." She added, "Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed." On April 2, during a stand-up show in Las Vegas, the "I Feel Pretty" star spoke about it again, saying she had no jokes to offer about the moment and calling it a "f****** bummer" and "really upsetting," and that the slap heard round the world speaks "so much about toxic masculinity."

Now, the "Life & Beth" star is speaking out about The Slap once again in a candid new interview, and according to Schumer, she wasn't sure how to handle it when Smith received a standing O for winning Best Actor.