Amy Schumer's Latest Comparison About Will Smith Will Leave You Speechless

Amy Schumer joined Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as co-hosts for the 2022 Oscars on March 27. Ahead of the event, the comedian told Variety that she was feeling "a lack of pressure" despite the fact that the Academy Awards ceremony hadn't had a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. She added, "It's like there's nobody to really compare to because it's been a minute. I think we're just ready to have a good time and enjoy it." The "Life & Beth" star was also looking forward to "tak[ing] the piss" out of the audience.

The actor definitely did not disappoint, starting off the night with a dig at gender equality: "This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," according to The New York Times. However, not all of Schumer's jokes throughout the night landed as intended. After calling Kirsten Dunst a "seat filler," she received plenty of backlash, with some calling her "disrespectful," according to Page Six. This was later rectified when Schumer revealed that the "Fargo" actor was in on the joke.

Schumer showed off her incredible comedic abilities once more during the ceremony after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, according to Us Weekly. Noticing that the audience was clearly uncomfortable, she walked onstage and joked, "I've been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?" Schumer has since spoken out further about the incident.