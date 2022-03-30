Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith Oscars Slap

It seems that everyone had weighed in on the controversial 2022 Oscars #SlapGate, except one of the people actually involved in the incident, Chris Rock himself.

The comedian, who got slapped by Will Smith on stage after he made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was noticeably quiet following the physical altercation. On stage, right after he had been assaulted, he kept his composure and managed to make light of the situation. "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me," he said at the time. "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

People applauded Rock for being a class act despite getting hit in front of a large audience and millions of viewers worldwide. Many of his peers in the industry sided with him, too, including Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, and Amy Schumer. "The Grownups" star notably declined to file a police report against Smith after the incident, but in his first show following the Oscars, he finally let us in on his thoughts.