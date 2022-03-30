Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith Oscars Slap
It seems that everyone had weighed in on the controversial 2022 Oscars #SlapGate, except one of the people actually involved in the incident, Chris Rock himself.
The comedian, who got slapped by Will Smith on stage after he made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was noticeably quiet following the physical altercation. On stage, right after he had been assaulted, he kept his composure and managed to make light of the situation. "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me," he said at the time. "That was the greatest night in the history of television."
People applauded Rock for being a class act despite getting hit in front of a large audience and millions of viewers worldwide. Many of his peers in the industry sided with him, too, including Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, and Amy Schumer. "The Grownups" star notably declined to file a police report against Smith after the incident, but in his first show following the Oscars, he finally let us in on his thoughts.
Chris Rock says he is 'still processing' #SlapGate
Three days after he had been smacked by Will Smith on the 2022 Oscars stage, Chris Rock finally broke his silence.
During his standup show in Boston on March 30, Rock was met with overwhelming support from the audience. "What's up, Boston? How was your weekend?!" he asked the crowd and drew laughs. It didn't take him long to address the elephant in the room, but he didn't dwell much on it. "I'm still kind of processing what happened," he confessed, per Variety, before saying he had prepared a bunch of jokes ahead of the show so as not to disappoint people who were looking forward to a statement. He did, however, say he will discuss it at length sometime in the future. "At some point I'll talk about that s***. And it will be serious and funny."
"I didn't watch [the Oscars] live but I watched the clip plenty of times," one audience member said, admitting they snatched tickets almost immediately after the Oscars. "I hope he leads [his set] with the whole situation and he can find the humor in it."
Meanwhile, according to various ticket selling platforms, tickets to Rock's upcoming tour are selling like hotcakes, with some tickets being resold for as high as $8,000. On March 28, ticket marketplace TickPick shared on Twitter, "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined."