The A-Listers Who Consoled Chris Rock After He Was Attacked By Will Smith

Comics are often known for pushing boundaries and walking thin lines between humor and ridicule, though hopefully they don't always "punch down." Among Chris Rock's supporters after the incident were some comics who perhaps understand more the difficulty of their job. Among them was Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes, who, with Rock, also attended the afterparty thrown by music manager Guy Oseary, while Will Smith went to the Vanity Fair afterparty. "Wanda Sykes was [Rock's] wingman for the night," a source told Page Six. "He was sitting at Guy's dining table, and people lined up to console him and offer support."

Also supporting Rock were actors Woody Harrelson, Robert DeNiro, and Sacha Baron Cohen — and Cohen has certainly seen his share of controversy. Cohen "told [Rock] that what happened was completely wrong," per the source, and also reminded folks of insult comedians like Ricky Gervais. "Comics at the Oscars are expected to poke fun at the guests — that's what happens. What about Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes — he skewered the entire room, he could have been punched by dozens of people — but that didn't happen."

Oseary also posted a photo on his Instagram with Rock, DeNiro, Harrelson, and Oseary's brother, and many commenters supported Rock with the hashtag #TeamChrisRock. Other celebrities also made appearances at the party, including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Andrew Garfield, and one of Sykes's two co-hosts, Amy Schumer — though whether that was tacit support for Rock is hard to say.