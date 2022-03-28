Could Will Smith Actually Lose His Oscar?

The 2022 Oscars could have easily been the best night of Will Smith's life — or worst, depending on who you ask.

That's because Will's best actor win was overshadowed by the fact that he got up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock seemed to have referenced Jada's hair loss by calling her "G.I. Jane," which prompted Will to not only slap Rock but also shout, per Variety, "Leave my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth." To make matters worse, some viewers were absolutely fuming over Will and Rock's interaction, with some even believing that the new Oscar-winner should have been arrested over the confrontation. As of press time, Rock has decided not to press charges against the actor.

While the Academy's response to Smith's assault against Rock has drawn some backlash, a lot of critics can't help but wonder if the actor might lose his Oscar over the altercation.