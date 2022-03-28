The Academy's Response To Will Smith's Assault Against Chris Rock Draws Backlash

Will Smith may be hoping his reputation with The Motion Picture Academy is not ruined. At the 2022 Oscars on March 27, the "The Pursuit of Happyness" actor shockingly slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. It all happened just moments after Rock started speaking to the crowd about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her short-haired appearance, comparing her 'do to the movie "G.I. Jane." Will initially showed a smile at the comedian's comments, so the altercation not only stunned viewers but also other A-list celebrities in the crowd.

After the aggressive move, "The Fresh Prince" actor shouted from his seat, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!" Rock twisted the situation into another joke by telling the crowd it "was the greatest night in the history of television." E! News notes that Jada actually has been diagnosed with alopecia, giving her intense hair loss and all but requiring the shaved look, so it's possible that the Smith family is sensitive to the subject.

That same night, while accepting an Oscar for best actor in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy, but not Rock specifically. Since then, Rock has opted out of filing a police report, cites The Hollywood Reporter. However, the Academy may not be so cavalier.