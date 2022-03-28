We Now Know Whether Chris Rock Filed A Police Report Against Will Smith

People are wondering if Chris Rock plans on pressing charges against Will Smith after the actor smacked him live on television at the 2022 Oscars.

When Rock appeared onstage to present the Academy Award for documentary feature, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" he quipped with a laugh, perhaps not privy to the "Red Table Talk" host's alopecia. Will stormed the stage to slap Rock and then yelled at the comedian upon returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!" he said.

Rock seemed like he was unfazed and kept his composure, and even managed to make a joke about the situation. "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me. That was the greatest night in the history of television," he joked. People online were on opposing sides, with some saying that Rock deserved to be smacked, while others said that Will should face legal charges for exhibiting violence. And, while Rock has every right to hold the actor accountable, it appears he's not doing any of that, and chose to move past it all instead.