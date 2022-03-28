We Now Know Whether Chris Rock Filed A Police Report Against Will Smith
People are wondering if Chris Rock plans on pressing charges against Will Smith after the actor smacked him live on television at the 2022 Oscars.
When Rock appeared onstage to present the Academy Award for documentary feature, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" he quipped with a laugh, perhaps not privy to the "Red Table Talk" host's alopecia. Will stormed the stage to slap Rock and then yelled at the comedian upon returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!" he said.
Rock seemed like he was unfazed and kept his composure, and even managed to make a joke about the situation. "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me. That was the greatest night in the history of television," he joked. People online were on opposing sides, with some saying that Rock deserved to be smacked, while others said that Will should face legal charges for exhibiting violence. And, while Rock has every right to hold the actor accountable, it appears he's not doing any of that, and chose to move past it all instead.
Chris Rock refuses to press charges against Will Smith
Chris Rock has no intention of filing a police report against Will Smith despite fans urging him to do so. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the comedian "declined" to deal with the authorities regarding the incident.
"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," their statement read, according to Variety. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."
Neither Rock nor Smith have issued a statement about what transpired, but the latter addressed the altercation during his acceptance speech for the Best Actor award. He did not, however, apologize directly to Rock, and instead expressed his regrets to the Academy and his peers. The Oscars also issued their own statement after the award show, saying that they do not support violence. "The Academy does not condone violence of any form," a statement read from their official Twitter account. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."