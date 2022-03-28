Why The Will Smith Attack Could Be The Best Thing For Chris Rock's Career

Viewers around the globe still can't believe what had happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

In case you missed it, the two had a physical altercation on stage when Rock made a dig at Jada Pinkett-Smith on stage. "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?" he said, alluding to Jada's shaved head. It's unclear whether Rock is aware of Jada's alopecia, but her husband Will, who seemed amused at the joke at first, suddenly went up on stage and smacked Rock for everyone to see. "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth," he shouted after.

Will won the coveted Best Actor award later in the night and apologized to the crowd for what had happened. He didn't address Rock directly, however. "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said in his speech, per Variety. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award."

The incident, as expected, received mixed reactions, but a lot of people applauded Rock for handling it with grace — and it's possible the controversy could boost his public image.