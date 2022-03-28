Jada's Reaction To Will Smith's Oscars Win Is Raising Eyebrows

When it comes to the Oscars, those who are nominated for the most prestigious awards are often poked fun at the most. Unfortunately, not everyone is ready or open to that kind of attention. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the 2022 Academy Awards with a true front seat to the grand stage. The evening grew awkward for the pair as they were the subject of several jokes.

Regina Hall teased about their unconventional marriage, but it was Chris Rock's joke about looking forward to the sequel of "G.I. Jane" from Jada's buzzed hair style that seemed to trigger a serious response from Will, per People. Emotions were clearly running high during the event, and after a smack from Will and his insistence for the comedian to keep Jada's name out of his mouth, there was definitely a strange tension in the room — especially as the category of Best Actor was yet to come up.

The "King Richard" star did in fact take home the honor and gave a tearful, impassioned speech, according to Variety, leaving fans split on the matter. Since the most-talked about moment of the evening seemed to revolve around her, folks couldn't help but examine Jada's reaction to how things played out.