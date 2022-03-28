Jada's Reaction To Will Smith's Oscars Win Is Raising Eyebrows
When it comes to the Oscars, those who are nominated for the most prestigious awards are often poked fun at the most. Unfortunately, not everyone is ready or open to that kind of attention. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the 2022 Academy Awards with a true front seat to the grand stage. The evening grew awkward for the pair as they were the subject of several jokes.
Regina Hall teased about their unconventional marriage, but it was Chris Rock's joke about looking forward to the sequel of "G.I. Jane" from Jada's buzzed hair style that seemed to trigger a serious response from Will, per People. Emotions were clearly running high during the event, and after a smack from Will and his insistence for the comedian to keep Jada's name out of his mouth, there was definitely a strange tension in the room — especially as the category of Best Actor was yet to come up.
The "King Richard" star did in fact take home the honor and gave a tearful, impassioned speech, according to Variety, leaving fans split on the matter. Since the most-talked about moment of the evening seemed to revolve around her, folks couldn't help but examine Jada's reaction to how things played out.
Fans look to Jada during Will Smith's speech
By the time Will Smith was announced the winner of Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard," the tension in the room from his outburst on Chris Rock seemed to have evolved into genuine curiosity. The actor's speech was definitely emotional and eerily connected the similarities of himself to his portrayal of Richard Williams — a ferociously outspoken father. Rock's joke must have struck a nerve for the couple, especially as Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her experience with alopecia.
Luckily, Will apologized to the Academy and those in attendance for the awkwardness of the evening. "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams!" he stated. "But, love will make you do crazy things." When Will made this point, viewers caught a glimpse of Jada in the crowd.
She watched her husband with a smile and nodded along as he spoke. This positive, supportive reaction amidst a whirlwind of an evening caused a stir on Twitter from those watching at home. "That cut to Jada Pinkett Smith nodding along to this speech was truly haunting," one person posted. "This is insane." In the frenzy of chatter, another viewer expressed, "There was a whole lot of wrong there. I hope Jada is okay."