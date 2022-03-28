Will Smith's Change Of Heart On His Chris Rock Slap Sparks Fierce Debate

The 2022 Oscars were one for the books. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes hosted what started out as light-hearted and star-studded event, until things took a very awkward and cringe-worthy turn. The trio of hosts poked fun at many of the guests in attendance throughout the evening, and when it was Chris Rock's turn to present an award, he didn't skip a beat. But when it came time for Rock to crack a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — quipping that she got cast in the next "G.I. Jane" movie — it didn't sit well with her husband.

The "King Richard" star stormed on stage and smacked Rock across the face before heading back to his seat and yelling at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his "f***ing mouth." Only moments later, Will won the Best Actor award for his work in "King Richard," and gave an emotional speech. "​In this time in my life, at this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," he said, per People. "I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people." While Will sort of explained his actions, he never actually mentioned Rock's name.

Many celebrities like Tiffany Haddish have stood in support of Will, while several others have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Smith's startling behavior. And now, Will himself has finally weighed in.