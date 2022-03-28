Tiffany Haddish Has Strong Words About Will Smith's Oscars Outburst
Will Smith is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood, and in 2022, he generated a lot of buzz during the award show circuit thanks to his role as Venus and Serena Williams' dad in "King Richard." Will walked the Oscars red carpet with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before the big show and the two scored seats close to the stage, where they could see all of the action unfolding in front of them.
About two hours into the show, comedian Chris Rock appeared onstage to present an award, cracking some jokes like a few other presenters before him. However, one of Rock's jokes about Jada playing the role of "G.I. Jane" in the next installment (because of her buzzed head) didn't go over well with Will. As many know, Jada sufferers from alopecia, which is a condition that causes hair loss. After the joke, Will stormed the stage, slapped Rock, and returned to his seat. In the tense moments after, Will screamed at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his "f****** mouth." Some thought the moment might be staged, but it turns out it was raw and unscripted.
Many fans have had thoughts about the incident, and Will's son, Jaden Smith, also appeared to comment on the drama. "And That's How We Do It," Jaden tweeted, seemingly in reference his dad's actions. And Jaden was not the only celeb to applaud his famous father. Tiffany Haddish also had a lot to say about the incident.
Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith's response to Chris Rock
Reviews were split on Will Smith's Oscar outburst, and it's safe to say fans and Hollywood stars will be talking about it for years to come. Tiffany Haddish was one of the first stars to comment on the incident, and she fully supports Smith. In an interview with People, the comedian talked about the scuffle between Will and Chris Rock, and she praised Will for standing up for his wife. "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me," she shared, while chatting at the star-studded Governor's Ball.
Haddish went on to applaud Smith even more, stating that him standing up for his wife "meant the world to me." "And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives," she told the outlet. Haddish also said she felt it was wrong of Rock to joke about Jada Pinkett Smith since he's friends with the couple and didn't even run the joke by them.
Many other celebrities have remained tight-lipped about the controversial moment, but a few have spoken out. In a since-deleted tweet, director Judd Apatow slammed Smith for his actions. "He could have killed [Rock]. That's pure out of control rage and violence," he said, per NBC News, adding, "they've heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades." Wow.