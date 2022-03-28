Tiffany Haddish Has Strong Words About Will Smith's Oscars Outburst

Will Smith is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood, and in 2022, he generated a lot of buzz during the award show circuit thanks to his role as Venus and Serena Williams' dad in "King Richard." Will walked the Oscars red carpet with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before the big show and the two scored seats close to the stage, where they could see all of the action unfolding in front of them.

About two hours into the show, comedian Chris Rock appeared onstage to present an award, cracking some jokes like a few other presenters before him. However, one of Rock's jokes about Jada playing the role of "G.I. Jane" in the next installment (because of her buzzed head) didn't go over well with Will. As many know, Jada sufferers from alopecia, which is a condition that causes hair loss. After the joke, Will stormed the stage, slapped Rock, and returned to his seat. In the tense moments after, Will screamed at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his "f****** mouth." Some thought the moment might be staged, but it turns out it was raw and unscripted.

Many fans have had thoughts about the incident, and Will's son, Jaden Smith, also appeared to comment on the drama. "And That's How We Do It," Jaden tweeted, seemingly in reference his dad's actions. And Jaden was not the only celeb to applaud his famous father. Tiffany Haddish also had a lot to say about the incident.