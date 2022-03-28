Jaden Smith's Apparent Reaction To Will's Oscars Attack Has Fans Divided

Before the Oscars aired, the trio of hosts — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes — earned a lot of publicity for their hosting duties, and many thought the show would be light-hearted and fun. But after the show? There's no doubt that Will Smith was the most talked-about name at the 2022 Oscars — and it wasn't because he took home the statue for Best Actor. In case you have been living under a rock and missed the news-heard-round-the-world, Will got into it with comedian Chris Rock.

Rock was on stage to present an award and the star did his usual comedy routine, joking with celebrities in the audience. When he got to Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, the comedian joked that Jada should be in the "GI Jane" sequel because of her buzzed cut. As many know, Pinkett-Smith lives with alopecia, which causes hair loss. At first, Will laughed at the joke, but Jada didn't seem to find it amusing at all. Seconds later, Will walked on stage, slapped Rock, went back to his seat, and proceeded to tell Rock to keep his wife's name out of his "f***ing mouth." At first, many thought that the moment might have been scripted, but it turns out, it wasn't part of the plan.

Smith went on to win the Oscar for his role in "King Richard," and he apologized for his action, though he didn't specifically apologize to Rock. The moment has left everyone buzzing, including some of Smith's immediate family members.