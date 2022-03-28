The Academy Confirms It's Not Taking Will Smith's On-Air Altercation Lightly

Despite Will Smith's angry confrontation of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the night's winner for Best Actor seemed to still enjoy the evening afterward. When presenter Diddy joked that he wanted Smith and Rock to "solve that like family at the Gold Party," Smith was shown laughing and clapping in response. The actor's night also improved dramatically when he bagged the trophy for portraying Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in "King Richard." "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award," Smith said in an emotional acceptance speech, per BBC.

Smith was later seen boogying the night away in a mosh pit at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he reportedly waved his Oscar statue dancing to his iconic single "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," per Variety. When asked by the outlet about the earlier incident, Smith simply replied, "It's all about love." Diddy seemed to echo this sentiment, telling Page Six at the same party that Smith and Rock allegedly made nice already. "That's over. I can confirm that. It's all love. They're brothers," Diddy said.

But is it over for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences? The Oscars' governing body is now considering potential consequences for Smith's actions.